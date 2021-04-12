Lecce says in-person learning will resume after spring break

It is spring break for students across Ontario and the province’s education minister is standing firm in his plan to have in-person learning resume next week.

In a letter issued to parents on Sunday, Stephen Lecce wrote all publicly funded and private elementary and secondary schools will be open for in-person learning despite the province’s stay-at-home order.

The exceptions will be in regions that have directed schools to move to remote learning.

Public health units have the authority to move schools to virtual learning on their own, without permission from the province. Something that occurred recently in Toronto and Peel.

The plan for Toronto and Peel is to have students back in the classroom next Monday, following the April break. The return will be dependent on COVID-19 cases and could always change.

The Toronto District School Board says they expect to hear at the end of the week what the plans are for a return to in-person learning

Beginning on Monday, teachers in identified hot spots in Toronto and Peel will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.