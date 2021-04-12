Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lecce says in-person learning will resume after spring break
by News Staff
Posted Apr 12, 2021 6:24 am EDT
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaking at Queen's Park in Toronto on June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
It is spring break for students across Ontario and the province’s education minister is standing firm in his plan to have in-person learning resume next week.
In a letter issued to parents on Sunday, Stephen Lecce wrote all publicly funded and private elementary and secondary schools will be open for in-person learning despite the province’s stay-at-home order.
The exceptions will be in regions that have directed schools to move to remote learning.
Public health units have the authority to move schools to virtual learning on their own, without permission from the province. Something that occurred recently in Toronto and Peel.
The plan for Toronto and Peel is to have students back in the classroom next Monday, following the April break. The return will be dependent on COVID-19 cases and could always change.