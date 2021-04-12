Loading articles...

Japan to start Fukushima water release to sea in 2 years

Last Updated Apr 12, 2021 at 7:44 pm EDT

TOKYO — Japan’s government said Tuesday it has decided to start releasing massive amounts of radioactive water stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant in two years after treatment.

The decision, long speculated but delayed for years due to safety concerns and protests, came Tuesday at a meeting of related ministers who endorsed the release as the best option.

The water has been accumulated and stored in tanks at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant since its 2011 meltdown after a massive earthquake and tsunami, causing cooling water to leak from the damaged reactors.

Its operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co., says its storage capacity will be full in the fall of 2022.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

