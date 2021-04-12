Loading articles...

Iran blames Israel for sabotage at Natanz nuclear site

Last Updated Apr 12, 2021 at 2:58 am EDT

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has blamed Israel for sabotage attack at underground Natanz nuclear facility.

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the comment Monday, warning Iran would take revenge for the attack.

Israel has not claimed the sabotage incident, though Israeli media almost uniformly say a cyberattack caused it.

Details remained few about what happened early Sunday morning at the facility. The event was initially described as a blackout caused by the electrical grid feeding its above-ground workshops and underground enrichment halls.

The Associated Press

