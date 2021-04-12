Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Impaired driver pulled over, charged after going 210 KM/H on Toronto's DVP
by Lucas casaletto
Posted Apr 12, 2021 3:42 pm EDT
The on-ramp to the northbound Don Valley Parkway from Dundas Street East is closed due to weather on Aug. 21, 2018. CITYNEWS/George Joseph
A dozen people were busted for impaired driving on Toronto streets over the weekend including one extreme speeder on the Don Valley Parkway.
Detective Const. Scott Matthews with Toronto police traffic services says the driver blew one-and-a-half times the legal limit.
“The driver was driving 210 km/h and this is a 90 km/h zone. This is the fastest speed in recent memory that I’ve encountered,” said Matthews.
“He was stopped and administered roadside test where he failed. He was brought back to the station for further breath samples. Where he blew one a half times the legal limit.”
“This is the fastest speed in recent memory that I’ve encountered.” Detective Scott Matthews from Toronto Police Traffic Services comments on a weekend pullover where a driver was allegedly doing 210 km/h on the DVP while impaired. @680NEWSpic.twitter.com/h2tCVZUAyo