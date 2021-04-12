Impaired driver pulled over, charged after going 210 KM/H on Toronto's DVP

A dozen people were busted for impaired driving on Toronto streets over the weekend including one extreme speeder on the Don Valley Parkway.

Detective Const. Scott Matthews with Toronto police traffic services says the driver blew one-and-a-half times the legal limit.

“The driver was driving 210 km/h and this is a 90 km/h zone. This is the fastest speed in recent memory that I’ve encountered,” said Matthews.

“He was stopped and administered roadside test where he failed. He was brought back to the station for further breath samples. Where he blew one a half times the legal limit.”

“This is the fastest speed in recent memory that I’ve encountered.” Detective Scott Matthews from Toronto Police Traffic Services comments on a weekend pullover where a driver was allegedly doing 210 km/h on the DVP while impaired. @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/h2tCVZUAyo — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) April 12, 2021

The driver has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, and stunt driving and has lost his licence for 90 days.

Police say it means a minimum one-year driving prohibition and a $2,000 fine upon conviction.

His car has also been impounded for a week.