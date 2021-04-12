Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Germany's Bild newspaper to launch television channel
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 12, 2021 5:57 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 12, 2021 at 5:58 am EDT
BERLIN — Germany’s biggest-selling daily newspaper, Bild, plans to launch a television channel that will go on air before the country’s election in late September, its publisher said Monday.
Publisher Axel Springer said that the core of the new Bild channel’s schedule will be up to six hours daily of live programming starting in the morning.
It said in a statement that “the focus is on politics, sports, celebrities, crime, and service topics, among others,” and the program could be interrupted at any time for breaking news stories.
Springer already owns Welt, one of Germany’s two main all-news TV channels, which was formerly named N24 and renamed in 2018 to bear the name of the company’s daily broadsheet newspaper. Bild is more tabloid in nature.
The company said that the plan is for the new Bild channel to be free to air via cable, satellite and online.