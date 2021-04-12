Device thought to be grenade found in Danforth Road home

Toronto police say a device thought to be a grenade was found in a home on Danforth and McCowan roads on Monday evening.

Officers were called to the area just before 5 p.m. for reports of a grenade found in the basement of a home off Mackinac Crescent.

The residents of the home were asked to evacuate and those in nearby homes were asked to stay inside as a precaution.

The explosives disposal unit was called in and the device was removed from the home.

It is unclear if the device is a real or live grenade. It will be sent for an X-ray and further examination and likely be disposed of safely.

Police say no further information is available regarding the incident and how the device came to be in the home.