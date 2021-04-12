Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Cannabis company Aphria reports Q3 loss, revenue up from year ago mark
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 12, 2021 7:53 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 12, 2021 at 7:58 am EDT
LEAMINGTON, Ont. — Cannabis company Aphria Inc. says it lost $361 million for the quarter ended Feb. 28 compared with a profit of $5.7 million in the same quarter a year earlier.
The company says the quarter included an unrealized loss of $264.8 million related to convertible debentures compared with a gain of $23.1 million a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, Aphria says it lost $47.9 million or 15 cents per share for the quarter compared with an adjusted loss of $9.8 million or four cents per share in the same quarter last year.
Net revenue in what was the company’s third quarter totalled $153.6 million, up from $144.4 million.
Aphria shareholders are set to vote Wednesday on a plan to merge with Nanaimo-based rival Tilray Inc.
If the deal is successful the new company will operate under the Tilray name with Aphria chief executive Irwin Simon at the helm.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:APHA)
The Canadian Press
