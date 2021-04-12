Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Air Canada, Ottawa agree on $5.9 billion aid package

Last Updated Apr 12, 2021 at 7:14 pm EDT

OTTAWA — Air Canada says it has agreed with the federal government to financing that would allow the airline to access as much as $5.9 billion.

As part of the financial package, Air Canada has agreed to a number of commitments related to customer refunds, service to regional communities, restrictions on the use of the funds provided, employment and capital expenditures.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

