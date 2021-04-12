Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadian court rejects appeal by Google Canada in long-running patent case
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 12, 2021 1:50 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 12, 2021 at 1:58 pm EDT
OTTAWA — The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal brought by Google Canada, saying its request would only delay a trial about a patent case filed against the search engine company.
The 3-0 decision written by Justice Yves de Montigny said it would be better to have the central issues go ahead and be considered by the trial judge, rather than be delayed by Google’s appeal on a secondary matter.
Google Canada and its parent companies are defendants in an action brought to the Federal Court in 2018 by Paid Search Engine Tools LLC, which is seeking compensation for the use of intellectual property that is covered by a Canadian patent.
Paid Search Engine Tools, or PSET, claims that it has patent rights to some of the technology used by Google’s search engine to manage online advertising.
PSET has also pursued similar patent cases against Google, Microsoft and Yahoo in U.S. courts.
The Federal Court is expected to conduct the trial by remote video, because of public health restrictions due to the pandemic.
