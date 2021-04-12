Loading articles...

Air Canada, Ottawa agree on $5.9 billion aid package

An empty Air Canada check-in counter is seen at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Air Canada says it will cancel all flights to the U.S. after Ottawa extended its border closure with the United States by 30 days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

OTTAWA – Air Canada says it has agreed with the federal government to financing that would allow the airline to access as much as $5.9 billion.

As part of the financial package, Air Canada has agreed to a number of commitments related to customer refunds, service to regional communities, restrictions on the use of the funds provided, employment and capital expenditures.

 

More to come

