The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

10:45 a.m.

Ontario has set a new single-day high for new COVID-19 cases in the province.

Government figures show 4,456 new infections over the last 24 hours, along with 21 new virus-related deaths.

The previous new daily record stood at just over 4,200 and was reached on Friday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there were 1,353 new cases in Toronto, a sharp jump of nearly 400 from the day before.

There are 1,513 patients currently in Ontario hospitals due to COVID-19, with 605 in intensive care and 382 on a ventilator.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press