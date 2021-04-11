Loading articles...

Last Updated Apr 11, 2021 at 10:58 am EDT

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:45 a.m.

Ontario has set a new single-day high for new COVID-19 cases in the province. 

Government figures show 4,456 new infections over the last 24 hours, along with 21 new virus-related deaths.

The previous new daily record stood at just over 4,200 and was reached on Friday. 

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there were 1,353 new cases in Toronto, a sharp jump of nearly 400 from the day before. 

There are 1,513 patients currently in Ontario hospitals due to COVID-19, with 605 in intensive care and 382 on a ventilator.   

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press

