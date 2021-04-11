Loading articles...

Police investigating shooting at Jane and Sheppard

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West area on Sunday evening.

Police responded to the area around 5:45 p.m. after several callers reported that someone had been shot.

Officers found several shell casings in the area and confirmed a shooting has taken place, but no victim has been located yet.

Witnesses said a vehicle was seen fleeing the area but no description is available at this time.

More to come

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:28 PM
Retweeted @TO_MainRoads: #TrafficAlertTO: I77173 DUNDAS ST W SB at BLOOR ST W: All lanes blocked due to collision. (2021/04/11 05:25 PM).
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 34 minutes ago
The rain returns tonight and you can expect another 2 to 4 mm of rain! Our overnight low will be on the mild side…
Latest Weather
Read more