Police investigating shooting at Jane and Sheppard

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West area on Sunday evening.

Police responded to the area around 5:45 p.m. after several callers reported that someone had been shot.

Officers found several shell casings in the area and confirmed a shooting has taken place, but no victim has been located yet.

Witnesses said a vehicle was seen fleeing the area but no description is available at this time.

