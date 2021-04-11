MUST-WATCH: One of 2020's most acclaimed films entering the 680 NEWS MUST-WATCH Top 10!

It’s won several awards over the past few months, and ahead of the Academy Awards, it’s looking like this could be the big winner! But there’s a variety of new things entering the 680 NEWS MUST-WATCH Top 10 this week, keep reading to see what else made it in!

Nomadland

Streaming platform: Disney+

You can watch one of 2020’s most acclaimed films now!

Nomadland won the People’s Choice Award at TIFF, the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama, and it’s nominated for a bunch of Oscars (including Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Picture). Directed by Chloé Zhao, this film stars Frances McDormand (of Fargo and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as a woman travelling around America after losing her job during the recession of the late 2000s. While this film doesn’t provide as much excitement as a Marvel film, it does an excellent job of portraying the lifestyle of a modern day nomad. McDormand acts alongside several real nomads as well, providing a documentary-like level of authenticity to the film.

Expect to see this win several Oscars on April 25th during the 93rd Academy Awards. You can check this film out on Disney+ now!

Them

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

If you’re feeling like binging a show instead, here’s something you can’t miss!

Them is a new anthology horror show from Lena Waithe (the creator of the Chi, and one star of Master of None). Starring Deborah Ayorinde (from Luke Cage), Ashley Thomas (from 24: Legacy) and Alison Pill (from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), this first season is set in Compton in the 1950s. At the time, Compton was a predominantly white city, and Ayorinde and Thomas play the first black family to move there. Pill plays their white neighbour, who decides to work with the rest of the neighbourhood to make life a living hell for the new family on the block. As this happens, it seems like something supernatural is just around the corner, and it’s coming for everybody.

All 10 episodes are out on Amazon Prime Video now!

Sugar Daddy

Streaming platform: VOD

Something a little more local, and award-nominated as well!

Sugar Daddy is a new film starring Kelly McCormack (from Letterkenny and the Expanse), who also wrote and produced this film. She plays Darren, a struggling musician who signs up for a “paid dating” service, one that connects her with sugar daddies. She ends up enjoying the company of Colm Feore (from Bon Cop Bad Cop and Thirty Two Short Films about Glenn Gould). He’s nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for this role, which is one of three nominations this film received. Starring a large cast of other Canadian actors including Amanda Brugel, Jess Salgueiro, and Aaron Ashmore, this is a thrilling Canadian film about the intersection of romance, finance, and art.

You can watch this movie on your video on demand service of choice now!

Exterminate All the Brutes

Streaming platform: Crave

If you’re looking for education over entertainment, you need to check out this docu-series.

Exterminate All the Brutes is a 4-part documentary from Raoul Peck (the director of I Am Not Your Negro). It examines history through the lens of three specific words: civilization, colonization, and extermination. Taking a look at the history of imperialist nations as they colonized North America, the focus is on how this lead to genocides across the world, and the rise of white supremacy over the past couple of centuries. Peck also inserts himself into the documentary, examining how colonization has affected his home country of Haiti.

All four episodes of this powerful series are available on Crave now.

Senior Moment

Streaming platform: VOD

If you’re in the mood for something light, you can’t go wrong with this!

Senior Moment is a romantic comedy starring Captain James T. Kirk himself, William Shatner. He plays an elderly man who loses his license and Porsche, and has to take a test to prove he’s fit to drive again. In the meantime, he’s stuck taking the bus, which leads him to Jean Smart (from 24 and Watchmen). While Shatner is focused on getting his beloved Porsche back, he also finds love along the way. Also starring Christopher Lloyd (from Back to the Future) and Esai Morales (from Ozark), this is a heartwarming comedy to keep the whole family entertained!

This film is available on your preferred VOD service of choice now!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. First Day – CBC Gem

9. Senior Moment – VOD

8. The Father – VOD

7. Concrete Cowboy – Netflix

6. Them – Amazon Prime Video

5. Bad Trip – Netflix

4. Sugar Daddy – VOD

3. Exterminate All the Brutes – Crave

2. Godzilla vs. Kong – VOD

1. Nomadland – Disney+