Jordan king, prince appear together for 1st time since rift
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 11, 2021 7:55 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 11, 2021 at 7:58 am EDT
JERUSALEM — Jordan’s King Abdullah II and his half brother Prince Hamzah made their first joint public appearance Sunday since a palace feud last week.
Members of the Jordanian royal family marked the centenary of the establishment of the Emirate of Transjordan, a British protectorate that preceded the kingdom. The royal palace released a photo with Abdullah II, Prince Hamzah, Crown Prince Hussein and other dignitaries at the grave of King Talal in Amman, Jordan’s capital.
Hamzah was seen for the first time since he was placed under a form of house arrest amid accusations he was involved in a plot to destabilize the kingdom.
The king and prince had a rare public rift last week, with Abdullah II portraying it as an act of sedition involving his half-brother. At least 18 other people were detained in connection with the plot.