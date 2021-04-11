Loading articles...

Italy releases impounded migrant ship for routine upkeep

Last Updated Apr 11, 2021 at 1:44 pm EDT

MILAN — The Alan Kurdi rescue ship operated by a German nongovernmental organization has been released by an administrative court in Italy to return to Spain for routine maintenance and inspection, the group, Sea-Eye, said in statement Sunday.

The ship was impounded in the Sardinian port of Olbia in October, around two weeks after its arrival with more than 125 people rescued at sea. A court date is set for November to clarify the legality of the detention. In the meantime, an administrative court ruled Friday that Sea-Eye would suffer financial damage if it wasn’t able to carry out the routine upkeep.

The Alan Kurdi is preparing to transfer to Spain, the group said.

Sea-Eye maintains that the ship’s detention was politically motivated, and said its lawyers have submitted documentation showing that the Alan Kurdi met safety standards.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: MTO reporting a collision #WB401 approaching James Snow Parkway blocking 3 left lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 55 minutes ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 1:30PM UPDATE: Rain showers continue for areas east of Toronto. Heaviest rain in Oshawa up toward Port Perry. @680NEWS will h…
Latest Weather
Read more