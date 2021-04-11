Loading articles...

Canada Post employee from Toronto mail processing plant has died of COVID-19, union says

Canada Post's South Central mail processing plant at 969 Eastern Avenue in a Nov. 2020 photo. (CREDIT: GOOGLE)

An employee at Canada Post’s South Central mail processing plant has died of COVID-19, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) said Sunday.

“Last night, we learned that one of our members in Toronto has died of COVID-19. I know I speak for all CUPW members when I share my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the member’s family, friends, and coworkers, and respect their privacy during this difficult time,”  said Jan Simpson, CUPW’s national president in a news release Sunday.

The facility is located at 969 Eastern Avenue, near Coxwell Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard East.

Canada Post confirmed the employee’s death on Sunday.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to the family as they mourn the loss and respect their privacy during this difficult time,” said Phil Legault with Canada Post media relations. “We are focused on supporting our employees who have lost a colleague.”

Simpson said a coronavirus outbreak was declared at the facility last week.

“Thirteen members tested positive over a 14-day period which triggered rapid testing at the facility. CUPW encourages all members to get tested,” she said.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:28 PM
Retweeted @TO_MainRoads: #TrafficAlertTO: I77173 DUNDAS ST W SB at BLOOR ST W: All lanes blocked due to collision. (2021/04/11 05:25 PM).
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 34 minutes ago
The rain returns tonight and you can expect another 2 to 4 mm of rain! Our overnight low will be on the mild side…
Latest Weather
Read more