Person shot near Dufferin and Finch Avenue West

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating following a shooting near Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West Sunday evening.

Police said they were initially called for reports of gunfire in the area, but when officers arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the injuries are serious.

Several bullet casings have been found at the scene, police said.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

 

 

