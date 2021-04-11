3 more COVID-19 immunization sites opening in Toronto on Monday

The City of Toronto is opening three more COVID-19 mass immunization sites on Monday.

The new sites are located at Cloverdale Mall in the Etobicoke-Lakeshore area, North Toronto Memorial Community Centre in the Eglinton-Lawrence area and Carmine Stefano Community Centre in the Humber River-Black Creek area.

The sites will vaccinate residents 60 and older as well as those 50 and older living in hotspot communities. As with all other locations, an appointment is required.

The three new sites are the last of the nine sites the city committed to and all together, the city-run clinics are expected to have a weekly capacity of delivering over 10,000 shots a day, based on anticipated vaccine supply.

Mayor John Tory toured the Cloverdale Mall location Sunday, which he said would alone will be able to vaccinate 11,340 people per week.

“I encourage eligible residents to get vaccinated at one of the nine City-run vaccine clinics up and running. These clinics are operating seven days a week to get people vaccinated as quickly as we can, subject to vaccine supply. The sooner we are vaccinated, the sooner we can bring this pandemic to an end. So, please get your shot when it is your turn,” said Tory.

Tory, who got his first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Saturday, added that he felt fine apart from a restless sleep and a sore arm.

“Nothing serious, you’d hardly notice it if you didn’t remember you’d had the shot,” he said.

He also addressed safety concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine due to reports of blood clots after vaccination.

“I feel entirely confident that the AstraZeneca vaccine that I was given was safe because they wouldn’t let me or anybody else get it,” he said. “Millions of people around the world have had the AstraZeneca vaccine safely and it is beginning to provide protection for them. I think that’s why people can go confidently to any of these clinics … and get any of these vaccines and begin the process of protecting themselves.”

Appointments are available at all nine of the City-operated immunization clinics across Toronto:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 277 Front St. W.

Toronto Congress Centre, 650 Dixon Rd.

Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Dr. (in the old Sears store)

Malvern Community Recreation Centre, 30 Sewells Rd.

Mitchell Field Arena, 89 Church Ave. (west side of the complex)

The Hangar, 75 Carl Hall Rd.

Cloverdale Mall, 250 The East Mall

North Toronto Memorial Community Centre, 200 Eglinton Ave. W.

Carmine Stefano Community Centre, 3100 Weston Rd.

More than 710,852 doses of vaccines have been administered in Toronto via city clinics, hospitals, healthcare teams and pharmacies.