Police union calls for bail reform as suspect in attempted murder of officer released

The Toronto Police Association (TPA) is calling for a review of how bail laws are applied and interpreted after the release of a man charged with attempted murder of a police officer.

Neeklanth Shah, 18, was released Friday on bail after being arrested on March 26 in connection with a Mimico bank robbery that injured two officers.

One officer was stabbed in the abdomen and the other suffered cuts to both hands during a “violent struggle to arrest the suspects.”

Shah is facing charges of attempted murder of a officer, aggravated assault, four counts of robbery, robbery with an offensive weapon and five counts of disguise with intent.

The other suspect, Nathaniel Mohabir, was released on bail less than 24 hours after being arrested. He has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent and assault with intent to resist arrest.

The association says Shah’s release “can only be characterized as eroding public confidence in the administration of justice.”

TPA President Jon Reid said in a statement they are urging decision makers to take a look at these issues, adding they will be bringing this incident to the attention of Minister of Justice and Attorney General David Lametti.

“If our system is designed to grant bail in these circumstances, we must question that system,” said Reid.