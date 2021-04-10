Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 10, 2021 10:56 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 10, 2021 at 10:58 am EDT
The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
10:45 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 3,813 new cases of COVID-19 today as hospitalization rates across the province remain high.
There are currently 1,524 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals, with 585 in intensive care and 384 on a ventilator.
Those figures come hours after the province issued a pair of emergency orders intended to address a major influx of COVID-19 patients requiring hospital care.
They include directives allowing the province to redeploy staff from home-care settings and other environments to support overtaxed hospitals, as well as a new rule allowing hospitals to transfer patients without consent if needed.
Ontario is also reporting 19 new virus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.
—
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2021.