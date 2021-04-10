The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 3,813 new cases of COVID-19 today as hospitalization rates across the province remain high.

There are currently 1,524 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals, with 585 in intensive care and 384 on a ventilator.

Those figures come hours after the province issued a pair of emergency orders intended to address a major influx of COVID-19 patients requiring hospital care.

They include directives allowing the province to redeploy staff from home-care settings and other environments to support overtaxed hospitals, as well as a new rule allowing hospitals to transfer patients without consent if needed.

Ontario is also reporting 19 new virus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press