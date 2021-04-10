Loading articles...

Stranded riders rescued from NJ theme park roller coaster

Last Updated Apr 10, 2021 at 10:44 am EDT

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Authorities say some people had to be rescued after they became stranded on a roller coaster at a New Jersey theme park.

State police say they were called at about 7:30 p.m. Friday about the problem at the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park within the American Dream megamall in Bergen County.

Sgt. Lawrence Peele said Saturday that fire department personnel arrived to help safely remove passengers from the ride, and no injuries were reported. No estimate on the number of passengers affected was immediately available.

A message was sent to American Dream representatives for more details and comment.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:11 AM
All EB/WB lanes of the Danforth are closed between Jones and Donlands due to a collision
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 38 minutes ago
Temps as of 10:20am. Just an outstanding start to the day!
Latest Weather
Read more