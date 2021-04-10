Stranded riders rescued from NJ theme park roller coaster

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Authorities say some people had to be rescued after they became stranded on a roller coaster at a New Jersey theme park.

State police say they were called at about 7:30 p.m. Friday about the problem at the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park within the American Dream megamall in Bergen County.

Sgt. Lawrence Peele said Saturday that fire department personnel arrived to help safely remove passengers from the ride, and no injuries were reported. No estimate on the number of passengers affected was immediately available.

A message was sent to American Dream representatives for more details and comment.

The Associated Press