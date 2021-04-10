Loading articles...

Severe storm drops large hail on coastal Alabama city

Last Updated Apr 10, 2021 at 9:14 am EDT

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — A cluster of severe storms swept across Southern states early Saturday, dropping large hail on a coastal Alabama city.

Images shared by news outlets showed car windshields shattered by hail about as large as baseballs in Orange Beach.

Storms also brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle.

Some flooding was reported. Several thousand customers lost power overnight, according to utility tracking website poweroutage.us.

The Associated Press

