O'Toole, former PM Harper speak on 'build back right' for pandemic recovery
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 10, 2021 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 10, 2021 at 4:14 am EDT
OTTAWA — Top Tory leaders of the past and present will speak with supporters today about what a conservative economic recovery from COVID-19 could look like.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole will be among panellists at the conference hosted by The Canada Strong and Free Network, formerly the Manning Centre.
Organizers say at least 500 people are registered to attend the think tank’s annual event, billed as the largest gathering of both small-c and big-C conservatives.
The conference is taking place online and is set to feature discussions around how to “build back right,” rather than “build back better.”
The latter is how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has described his Liberal government’s plan to heal the Canadian economy from the toll taken by the novel coronavirus.
Former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper will be joined on a panel by former British prime minister David Cameron, but organizers say that will be off limits to media.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2021.
The Canadian Press
