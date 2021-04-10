Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday's $25 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Apr 10, 2021 at 5:14 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $25 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Apr. 13 will grow to an estimated $30 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 08:16 PM
NB Morningside ramp to #WB401 is CLOSED for a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 10 minutes ago
Wow look at these morning temps. Well above seasonal this morning.
Latest Weather
Read more