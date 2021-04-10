Loading articles...

Migrant farm worker airport COVID-19 vaccine pilot starts today in Toronto

Last Updated Apr 10, 2021 at 4:14 am EDT

Ontario will start offering COVID-19 vaccines to migrant farm workers arriving at Toronto’s international airport through a pilot project today.

The government says the pilot will offer shots to 200 workers arriving on a flight from Mexico.

Officials from the ministries of health and agriculture, health-care practitioners and representatives from the Mexican Consulate will be at Pearson International Airport to meet the group, offering doses after the workers pass through customs. 

The arriving workers will be offered doses of the Moderna vaccine, which will be administered in a screened-off area after they take a mandatory COVID-19 test upon arriving. 

The government says it will follow up with farms to administer the second dose through the local public health unit where the individuals work.

The program will become permanent after implementing lessons learned from today’s initial pilot, with plans to offer shots to more arriving workers next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press

