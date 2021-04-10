Loading articles...

Toronto police respond to 2 separate shootings in North York Saturday

Last Updated Apr 10, 2021 at 11:53 pm EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police say they are investigating two separate shootings in North York.

Police said they were called at around 11:04 p.m. Saturday to the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West area for a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they said they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said they also found bullet casings in the area.

Later in the evening at around 11:18 p.m., police said they were called to a neighbourhood in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area for a report that a man had been shot.

A man was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

