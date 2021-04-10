Loading articles...

Lee Hart, wife of 1984 presidential hopeful Gary Hart, dies

Last Updated Apr 10, 2021 at 7:14 pm EDT

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lee Hart, the wife of former U.S. Sen. Gary Hart of Colorado, has died. She was 85.

Lee Hart died Friday at a hospital in Lakewood, Colorado, after a brief illness. She campaigned for her husband during his runs for the Senate and the White House.

Gary Hart in 1984 sought the Democratic presidential nomination, losing narrowly to former Vice-President Walter Mondale. He declined to seek reelection to the Senate in 1986 and sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988. He was widely viewed as the front-runner until reports of a scandal caused him to withdraw from the race.

Lee Hart was born Oletha Ludwig in Lawrence, Kansas, on Feb. 20, 1936. She graduated from Bethany Nazarene College in 1958 and married Gary Hart that summer.

She is survived by her husband, her two children, and her sister, former U.S. Rep. Martha Keys.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:07 PM
Goreway closed now both ways between Morningstar and Brandon Gate Drive due to an ongoing demonstration.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:24 AM
Temps as of 10:20am. Just an outstanding start to the day!
Latest Weather
Read more