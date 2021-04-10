Loading articles...

John Naisbitt, author of bestseller 'Megatrends,' dies at 92

Last Updated Apr 10, 2021 at 8:44 am EDT

BERLIN — The American author John Naisbitt, whose 1982 bestselling book “Megatrends” was published in dozens of countries, has died at 92, the Austrian news agency APA has reported.

Naisbitt died in his home at Lake Woerthersee on Thursday, a friend of the family told APA. The cause of death was not given.

Naisbitt was born on January 15, 1929, in Salt Lake City and grew up in Glenwood, Utah.

His book “Megatrends: Ten New Directions Transforming Our Lives” was about understanding the present in order to predict the future. Naisbitt published several other books, some of them dealing with the rise of China. He also founded the Naisbitt China Institute, a research institution studying the transformation of China and gave many lectures on future studies during his career.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:11 AM
All EB/WB lanes of the Danforth are closed between Jones and Donlands due to a collision
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 19 minutes ago
Showers to start the day Sunday with above seasonal temps still sticking around. Remember today's guaranteed high…
Latest Weather
Read more