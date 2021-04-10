Gun salutes mark death of Prince Philip across the UK

Pope Francis offered Queen Elizabeth II “heartfelt condolences” for the loss of her husband and praised the late Prince Philip for his devotion to marriage and “distinguished record” of public service.

In a telegram sent by the Vatican’s secretary of state and made public on Saturday, Francis said he was “saddened” to learn of Philip’s death on Friday at age 99.

“Recalling Prince Philip’s devotion to his marriage and family, his distinguished record of public service and his commitment to the education and advancement of future generations, His Holiness commends him to the merciful love of Christ our Redeemer,” read the telegram sent in the pontiff’s name.

“Upon you and upon all who grieve his loss in the sure hope of the resurrection, the Holy Father invokes the Lord’s blessings of consolation and peace,” the message concluded.

Gun salutes marking the death of the Duke of Edinburgh took place across the U.K., in Gibraltar and at sea.

The U.K. defence ministry said batteries will fire 41 rounds at one round every minute from midday in cities including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well as Gibraltar and from Royal Navy warships.

Gun salutes also marked the deaths of Queen Victoria in 1901 and Winston Churchill in 1965.

Authorities are encouraging people to watch the gun salutes online or on television from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mourners, meanwhile, continue to leave flowers in front of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Small groups of people gathered Saturday morning near the front gates of Buckingham Palace, where the Union Jack flies at half-staff.

Earlier, the flowers left there on Friday had been removed and were placed in the back of a van. Palace officials have been encouraging people not to come to Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle to leave flowers amid the coronavirus pandemic.