1 person killed following 2 vehicle collision in Brampton

Peel paramedics say one person is dead following a vehicle collision in Brampton Saturday evening.

Peel police said they were called at around 9:23 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle collision near Bartley Bull Parkway and Main Street.

Paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was transported to the hospital. Three other people have minor injuries, paramedics said.

The collision scene is described as “quite large” by paramedics.

Police said roads have been closed in the area for the investigation.

Investigators are asking witnesses to contact the police directly. Police said they are also looking for dash cam or CCTV video from the area.