A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Saturday, April 10, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 8:45 p.m. ET on Saturday April 10, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 213,041 new vaccinations administered for a total of 7,785,807 doses given. Nationwide, 784,671 people or 2.1 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 20,543.418 per 100,000.

There were 71,600 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 10,618,140 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 73.33 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 36,701 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 105,652 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 201.768 per 1,000. In the province, 1.85 per cent (9,674) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 144,700 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 28 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 73.01 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 5,784 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 30,937 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 195.027 per 1,000. In the province, 5.20 per cent (8,241) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 44,265 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 28 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 69.89 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 26,945 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 138,348 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 141.765 per 1,000. In the province, 3.16 per cent (30,838) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 264,790 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 27 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 52.25 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 33,221 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 150,106 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 192.434 per 1,000. In the province, 1.99 per cent (15,559) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 211,545 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 27 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 70.96 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 74,262 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,829,011 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 213.753 per 1,000. There were 71,600 new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 2,429,695 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 28 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 75.28 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 104,783 new vaccinations administered for a total of 3,044,949 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 207.293 per 1,000. In the province, 2.25 per cent (330,982) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 4,028,725 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 27 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 75.58 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 13,228 new vaccinations administered for a total of 273,075 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 198.311 per 1,000. In the province, 4.95 per cent (68,096) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 409,470 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 30 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 66.69 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 12,615 new vaccinations administered for a total of 268,895 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 228.041 per 1,000. In the province, 3.44 per cent (40,597) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 331,985 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 28 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 81 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 818,689 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 185.979 per 1,000. In the province, 3.50 per cent (154,017) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 1,208,955 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 27 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 67.72 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,025,019 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 199.747 per 1,000. In the province, 1.71 per cent (87,606) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 1,403,510 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 27 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 73.03 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting 905 new vaccinations administered for a total of 39,687 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 951.02 per 1,000. In the territory, 36.77 per cent (15,343) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 51,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 77.21 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 38,574 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 854.939 per 1,000. In the territory, 32.07 per cent (14,471) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 51,600 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 110 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 74.76 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 22,865 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 590.43 per 1,000. In the territory, 23.88 per cent (9,247) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 37,500 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 97 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 60.97 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published April 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press