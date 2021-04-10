3 children found fatally stabbed in Los Angeles apartment

LOS ANGELES — A woman discovered her three grandchildren — all under the age of 3 — slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning, police said.

The grandmother went inside an apartment in the Reseda neighbourhood and found the children had been stabbed to death, Los Angeles police Sgt. David Bambrick told KNBC-TV. No identities have been released.

The gruesome discovery was made around 9:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, said Bambrick, of the LAPD’s West Valley Division.

The LAPD’s Homicide Division will investigate, Bambrick said.

Authorities didn’t release any information about a motive or suspect.

The Associated Press