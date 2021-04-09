Weekend inspection blitz hitting retail, warehouses in Peel and Halton

An inspection blitz is coming to Halton and Peel regions this weekend to make sure COVID-19 protocols are being followed.

Ministry of Labour inspectors will be going to warehouses, big box stores, malls, factories, and distribution centres starting Friday through Sunday. They will be ensuring there is compliance with all COVID-19 health and safety requirements under the Reopening Ontario Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Officers will be checking for things like physical distancing, screening and masking.

“With more contagious variants identified in many parts of the province, it has never been more important that businesses have the appropriate health and safety protocols in place to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development.

The ministry says violations may result in fines of up to $750 for individuals and $1000 for businesses. In more serious cases, an individual can be charged and fined as high as $100,000 and possible imprisonment.

The maximum fine for a corporation if convicted is $10 million.

“We will have zero tolerance for those bad actors who break safety requirements as it puts the lives of workers and the public at risk,” said McNaughton. “Our officers will not hesitate to issue tickets to those not following the rules.”

Officials say there will also be increased inspections and enforcement across the province that will include enhanced education and outreach to the construction sector with an expanded program for rapid antigen screening and zero-tolerance approach to enforcement of safety requirements.

There will also be continued inspections in the province of farms that employ temporary foreign workers.