Loading articles...

Walmart eyes local companies as McDonald's exits some stores

Last Updated Apr 9, 2021 at 2:44 pm EDT

As McDonald’s works on closing some of its locations within Walmart stores, the retailer is looking to put local businesses and others into place.

McDonald’s has gradually been closing locations at Walmart stores over the years but will keep a presence within about 150 Walmarts.

Walmart spokeswoman Molly Blakeman said that in many instances the McDonald’s closures came about when leases ended.

The retail giant is taking the opportunity to get local businesses like barbershops and tool-rental facilities into the leased spaces. It is also looking at other food options, like Domino’s.

“We are excited to continue to bring in new businesses that make sense for our customers and their changing needs,” Blakeman said.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 48 minutes ago
Retweeted @TO_Transport: #TrafficAlertTO - Two large crane hoists planned this weekend: ⚠️ Harbord St (Huron St to St. George St) closed Sat, Apr…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:06 PM
Heads up #Toronto...here comes the sun!
Latest Weather
Read more