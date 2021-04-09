Two Toronto employees working at mass-vaccination clinics test positive for COVID-19

Two city employees working at two of Toronto’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics have tested positive for the virus.

One worked at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from April 2 to 5 and the other at the Scarborough Town Centre, on-site from March 31 to April 2.

Anyone that was at either clinic during those times is being told to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after their visit.

The city says it and Toronto Public Health (TPH) have taken measures to ensure the safety of clinic staff and those with vaccination appointments.

“Investigations were conducted to determine if there was any risk to clients or staff. Any staff who may have come in contact with the individuals have been informed and are following public health direction,” said the city in a news release.

“The clinics have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized and are carefully following Toronto Public Health safety measures.”

TPH says the risk to the general public who attended the clinics is extremely low because the employees – and the people who may have been in contact with them – were all wearing personal protective equipment and kept their distance.

If symptoms develop, seek testing and immediately self-isolate.