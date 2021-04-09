Toronto Blue Jays likely to relocate to Buffalo for remainder of MLB season

Get ready for another round of Buffalo Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons, announced Friday that they will open their 2021 season in Trenton, NJ, to accommodate ongoing renovations at Sahlen Field and the possible arrival of the Toronto Blue Jays later this summer, according to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi.

“While temporarily inconvenient, the good news about these ballpark renovations is that the upgrades the Blue Jays and the Bisons are making will also have a long-lasting effect on baseball in Buffalo,” Bisons general manager Anthony Sprague said in a statement.

“Far exceeding the new required Major League Baseball Player Development League facility standards, Sahlen Field will once again become one of the premier locations for player training and performance amenities in Minor League baseball, ensuring high-quality baseball in Western New York for many seasons to come.”

The Blue Jays plan to spend their first three homestands of the season, which will run through May 24, at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. where they just recently played their home opener against the Angels in a 7-5 loss on Thursday.

The Blue Jays had been hoping to move from Dunedin, Fla., to return and play in Toronto at the Rogers Centre but with Ontario now under another lockdown and stay-at-home order, that seems rather unlikely.

The Blue Jays are reluctant to remain in Dunedin through the intense heat and frequent rain of the Florida summer, Davidi notes.

In mid-March and prior to the recently enacted state of emergency, Blue Jays President Mark Shapiro said in an interview with The Athletic he was optimistic the team would return to Toronto.

“… We’ve got fairly good information that the vaccine will be accessible to our players and other major-league teams in the next two to three weeks or months. So that if by the end of April or early May all of our players or the bulk of our players and staff are vaccinated and other teams are as well and Toronto is a safe place, it starts to feel like the reasons for us not to be there, the risks start to be mitigated,” Shapiro told Kaitlyn McGrath.

“I would say that when we start to have that material progress that we see the vaccinations actually happening, we will start to formalize an ask.”

In 2020, the Blue Jays called Buffalo’s Sahlen Field home for the shortened, 60-game season, finishing with a 17-9 “home” record at the ballpark.

With files from Sportsnet