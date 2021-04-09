Loading articles...

The Latest: President Bush praises Prince Philip's devotion

Last Updated Apr 9, 2021 at 8:28 am EDT

DALLAS — Former U.S. President George W. Bush has praised Prince Philip’s devotion to worthy causes and to others, in a statement issued on behalf of himself and his wife, Laura.

Philip died Friday at age 99.

“He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign. Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed,” Bush said.

He added that he and his wife offer heartfelt condolences to Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of Philip’s family.

___

PARIS — France’s Europe minister, Clement Beaune tweeted that “Prince Philip was a grand figure of the century for the United Kingdom,” following his death at age 99.

“Thoughts and friendship toward the British people,” Beaune added.

News of Philip’s death is trending in France but the immediate reaction was muted in this staunchly republican country.

The Associated Press

