Statistics Canada to outline how job market fared in March

Last Updated Apr 9, 2021 at 4:14 am EDT

A worker is seen smoothing concrete at a development prior to a news conference at a construction site in Toronto on January 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada will say this morning how the job market fared in March as communities loosened, then looked to tighten, public health restrictions.

February’s jobs numbers whipped past expectations as the economy added 259,000, almost wiping out losses from the preceding two months, and bringing the unemployment rate to 8.2 per cent.

Overall, the country was left just under 600,000 short from pre-pandemic levels.

The figures gave hope that businesses had adapted to the restrictions on economic activity officials have enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern.

Economists expect March to show another round of gains, albeit far smaller than the one recorded in February, and the unemployment rate to tick down slightly.

The jobs numbers also come just over a week before the federal Liberals release a budget where employment levels are expected to be used as a gauge for planned stimulus measures.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2021.

The Canadian Press

