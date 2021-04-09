Loading articles...

Some Toronto pharmacies accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine-eager people aged 60-64 wait in line at a Toronto Shoppers Drug Mart for their AstraZeneca vaccine. Mark Douglas

Navigating the COVID-19 vaccine rollout can be a confusing process in Ontario.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is available in hundreds of pharmacies across the province and you are supposed to be booking online.

680 NEWS has confirmed at least one North Toronto Rexall pharmacy has been taking walk-in appointments.

The Toronto Star has also learned some Shoppers Drug Mart locations are offering walk-in appointments for eligible people.

The paper was able to confirm walk-in appointments were available through at least four Toronto Shoppers stores.

The parent company of Shoppers did not respond to the Star’s question about the walk-in appointments.

The AstraZeneca shot through Ontario pharmacies is currently available to anyone 55 or older.

