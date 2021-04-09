Shots for shots: New Orleans bars offer vaccines

NEW ORLEANS — Bars in New Orleans are doing their part to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Local media reported that two of the city’s bars are holding events where patrons can get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Dragon’s Den, which is located near the beginning of the music club-lined Frenchmen Street, posted on its Facebook page that Friday evening people could come and get the vaccine and then a complimentary shot. The vaccines are being administered on the median in front of the bar by Crescent Care, a federally qualified health centre in the city.

Dr. Jason Halperin, an infectious disease expert with the health centre, told the Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate that the bar was footing the bill for the booze. He said other businesses have also expressed interest in hosting vaccination events.

“It’s so New Orleans unique — drinks on us for getting a vaccine,” he told the newspaper.

Kermit’s Treme Mother-in-Law Lounge also said on its Facebook page that they would be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccination on Saturday during the day. It was not immediately clear if a drink incentive was included.

The Associated Press