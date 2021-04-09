Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario issues emergency orders to bolster hospital capacity as cases soar
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 9, 2021 6:51 pm EDT
Ontario has issued a pair of emergency orders to help it address a hospital capacity crunch, including a directive allowing patient transfers without consent.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says a recent spike in COVID-19 patients arriving at hospitals prompted the orders that are effective immediately.
Elliott says patients will only be transferred to an alternate site when a hospital experiences “a major surge event.”
The province has been transferring patients between hospitals for months to accommodate a growing number of COVID-19 cases, but those transfers were done with the patient’s permission.
The second emergency order issued today allows the province to redeploy dozens of workers from home-care organizations and Ontario Health – the body that oversees the health system – to hospitals during a surge.
The orders come as Ontario hospitals are preparing to start ramping down elective surgeries and non-urgent procedures next week to ensure they have the capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.
Elliott says the new orders, combined with the ramping down of elective surgeries, could increase ICU capacity by up to 1,000 patient beds.