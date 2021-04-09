Man injured in Rexdale shooting

A man has been seriously injured after a shooting was reported in Rexdale.

Police were called to Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West Friday evening around 9 p.m. after several gunshots were heard in the area.

Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area and paramedics were rushed to the scene. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several casings were located in the area and two suspects reportedly took off in a dark vehicle.