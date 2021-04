Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of April 12

agilon health – Long Beach, Calif., 46.6 million shares, priced $20-$23, managed by JP Morgan/Goldman Sachs. Proposed NYSE symbol AGL. Business: Provides a senior-focused value-based care platform for primary care physicians.

Alkami Technology – Plano, Texas, 6 million shares, priced $22-$25, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Business: Provides an online banking SaaS platform to regional banks.

AppLovin – Palo Alto, Calif., 25. million shares, priced $75-$85, managed by Morgan Stanley/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol APP. Business: Provides a platform for marketing and monetizing mobile games.

Coinbase Global – San Francisco, 114.9 million shares, priced at $200, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol COIN. Business: Operates a cryptocurrency exchange and digital currency wallets.

Karat Packaging – Chino, Calif., 4 million shares, priced $18-$20, managed by Stifel/William Blair. Proposed Nasdaq symbol KRT. Business: Produces single-use food packaging.

TuSimple Holdings – San Diego, 33.8 million shares, priced $35-$39, managed by Morgan Stanley/Citi. Proposed Nasdaq symbol TSP. Business: Developing autonomous driving technology for freight trucks.

