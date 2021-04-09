They were switched as babies, and found out decades later. And they aren’t alone.

In today’s Big Story podcast, have you ever been mistaken for somebody else by a stranger? They call you by another name and you say “Sorry, that’s not me.” And they say something like, “Oh, I’m sorry, you look just like them.” Sometimes, they might add with a smile, “Are you sure you’re not related?” And you say nope, and off you go.

Today’s story is what happens when you discover that, actually, you are related. That other person is your sibling, and you should have come home from the hospital with their mother, and grown up as a member of that family. But you didn’t.

GUEST: Lindsay Jones, writing for The Atavist

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.