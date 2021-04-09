Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
CP NewsAlert: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, dead at the age of 99
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 9, 2021 7:16 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 9, 2021 at 7:28 am EDT
LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has died at age 99.
The Queen’s husband was admitted to a London hospital on Feb. 17 after feeling unwell.
He spent a month in hospital and was released on March 16, when he returned to Windsor Castle.
His illness was said to not be related to COVID-19 — the Queen and Philip were vaccinated against the coronavirus in early January.
Philip retired from public duties in 2017 and had rarely appeared in public since.
Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.
He and the Queen had four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A former naval officer and keen polo player, Philip enjoyed robust health well into old age but he had a number of health issues in recent years.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2021.
The Canadian Press
