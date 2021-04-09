Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, dead at the age of 99

Last Updated Apr 9, 2021 at 7:28 am EDT

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has died at age 99.

The Queen’s husband was admitted to a London hospital on Feb. 17 after feeling unwell. 

He spent a month in hospital and was released on March 16, when he returned to Windsor Castle. 

His illness was said to not be related to COVID-19 — the Queen and Philip were vaccinated against the coronavirus in early January.

Philip retired from public duties in 2017 and had rarely appeared in public since.

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

He and the Queen had four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A former naval officer and keen polo player, Philip enjoyed robust health well into old age but he had a number of health issues in recent years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April  9, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Hwy 6S - two left lanes are now open, but the right lane remains closed for collision cleanup. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:18 AM
Good Friday morning! Today marks the start of an unsettled stretch of weather. Some wet weather at times ☔️ Still well above average 🌷(Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more