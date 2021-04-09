Loading articles...

Corus reports $35.3M Q2 profit, up from $18.5M a year ago, tops expectations

Last Updated Apr 9, 2021 at 6:58 am EDT

TORONTO — Corus Entertainment Inc. topped expectations as it reported its second-quarter profit nearly doubled compared with a year ago.

The company says the result was helped by a continued recovery in television advertising revenue, new subscribers to its paid streaming services and growth in its content licensing business.

Corus reported a second-quarter profit of $35.3 million or 17 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Feb. 28, up from $18.5 million or nine cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled nearly $358.9 million, down from nearly $376 million.

On an adjusted basis, Corus says it earned 18 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 12 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 12 cents per share for the quarter, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CJR.B)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Hwy 6S - two left lanes are now open, but the right lane remains closed for collision cleanup. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:18 AM
Good Friday morning! Today marks the start of an unsettled stretch of weather. Some wet weather at times ☔️ Still well above average 🌷(Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more