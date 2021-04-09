Loading articles...

Coney Island attractions to reopen after 2020 virus closure

Last Updated Apr 9, 2021 at 9:58 am EDT

NEW YORK — Coney Island’s illustrious amusement parks are reopening Friday after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered them all last year.

The Wonder Wheel, the Cyclone rollercoaster and other attractions will welcome visitors after opening ceremonies late Friday morning. The rides will be open on weekends at first, with reduced capacity and other pandemic precautions.

“Coney Island has always been a place where people have come to find comfort. To remember what it feels like to smile. We need that now more than ever,” Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park oowner DJ Vourderis told WNBC-TV.

Some 100 frontline workers will get the first rides on the Wonder Wheel, which turned 100 last year.

At Luna Park, which includes the 94-year-old Cyclone, six new attractions for youngsters are coming online, according to a note on its website from Alessandro Zamperla, the president of parent company Central Amusement International Inc.

“I cannot wait to share laughter and joy with all of our amazing guests and team members,” Zamperla wrote.

The Associated Press

