Canada's leaders, world reacts to passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Reaction from Canada’s politicians and the country as a whole is pouring in following the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was among the first to publicly acknowledge Philip’s passing, first on social media and later in the form of an official statement.

“I am saddened to hear about the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. On behalf of all Ontarians, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the entire Royal Family,” said Premier Ford.

“Prince Philip was a devoted husband of more than 73 years, father, grandfather, war hero, and public servant. He leaves behind an exemplary legacy of outstanding service to society that reaches around the globe, especially through his Duke of Edinburgh Awards, an international program founded in 1956 that encourages youth to develop their highest potential in all areas of life.”

“Prince Philip will be missed by many people across Ontario and around the world. During a global pandemic, we cannot gather to pay tribute to his life, but we will always remember the extraordinary impact he had in his nearly 100 years on this earth. Flags at all Ontario government buildings and establishments across the province will be flown at half-mast until the day of the funeral or memorial service,” ended Ford.

The flag on top of the peace tower on Parliament Hill is flying at half-mast, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the thoughts of Canadians are with Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family as they mourn the loss of Prince Philip.

Trudeau also released a statement saying the Duke of Edinburgh will be remembered as a lifelong companion to the Queen, always at her side offering unfailing support.

“It was with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh,” started Trudeau.

“A man of great service to others – first as a decorated naval officer and later as a dedicated leader in the areas of community engagement and philanthropy – the Duke always sought out the best in people and challenged them to strive for greater heights.”

Philip had strong ties to Canada. He held several honorary titles with our armed forces, he was the first person named an extraordinary companion of the order of Canada, he was the patron of more than forty organizations in our country, and helped millions of young people with the Duke of Edinburgh’s award.

“… Prince Philip was a man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others. He will be fondly remembered as a constant in the life of our Queen – a lifelong companion who was always at her side offering unfailing support as she carried out her duties,” Trudeau said.

“A family has lost a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. The thoughts of Canadians are with Queen Elizabeth II and the members of the Royal Family as they mourn such a significant loss.”

The acting governor-general, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Richard Wagner, has also released a statement, saying Philip valued community, duty, and service, and had a special relationship with Canada, visiting our country more than any other.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Toronto Mayor John Tory both issued statements, commenting on Philip’s legacy as Duke of Edinburgh.

“On behalf of City Council and the people of Toronto, I offer sincere condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Family and the people of Great Britain and the entire Commonwealth on the passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh,” said Mayor Tory.

“Prince Philip had a lengthy history of public service to the Commonwealth, particularly Canada. Whether it was speaking at the Toronto Board of Trade in 1951 or surprising all with a visit to Toronto in 2013 at age 91 to present a ceremonial flag to the Royal Canadian Regiment’s 3rd Battalion, Prince Philip had a strong connection to our city.”

Prince Philip visited Toronto 20 times. His first visit was in 1951 when he accompanied then Princess Elizabeth on a tour she made in place of her ailing father, King George, said the City of Toronto in a news release.

His most recent visit was in 2013 when he came for the Presentation of Colours to the Royal Canadian Regiment at Queen’s Park and to receive his insignia as Extra Companion of the Order of Canada and Extra Commander of the Order of Military Merit by the Governor-General at Royal York.

Tory says all flags on official flag poles at Toronto City Hall, Old City Hall, the Civic Centres, Metro Hall, and all City of Toronto facilities, parks, and vessels will be flown at half-mast from today.

