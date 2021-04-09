Loading articles...

Alibaba fined $2.8 billion on monopoly charge in China

Last Updated Apr 9, 2021 at 10:14 pm EDT

FILE - In this May 27, 2016, file photo, a man talks on his phone as a woman rides on an electric bike past a company logo at the Alibaba Group headquarters in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province. Chinese authorities summoned 11 companies including Alibaba and Tencent for talks regarding the security of voice technology, as Beijing steps up scrutiny over the internet sector. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

BEIJING — Chinese regulators have fined giant e-commerce giant Alibaba 18.3 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) on charges of violating anti-monopoly rules.

The ruling Communist Party is tightening control over China’s biggest e-commerce and other internet companies and has warned them not to use their industry dominance to stifle competition.

The State Administration for Market Regulation announced Saturday that Alibaba was fined for “abusing its dominant position” to limit competition in online retailing.

Alibaba is the world’s biggest e-commerce company by total volume of goods sold across its platforms.

The Associated Press

