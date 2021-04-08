What's open and closed during Ontario's stay-at-home order

Under Ontario’s second stay-at-home order, the province is asking everyone to limit trips outside the home to essentials only.

That includes getting groceries, medication, medical appointments, getting a COVID-19 vaccine, supporting vulnerable community members, going to school (some boards have closed in-person learning until April 19), accessing child-care, or exercising outdoors with members of their household.

All employers are also asked to make every effort to allow employees to work from home.

With the weather warming up and the April school break on the way, here is a guide to what is open and closed under Ontario’s second stay-at-home order:

Shopping:

Essential retailers are open for in-person shopping between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 25 per cent capacity. Stores that sell alcohol (including the LCBO and Beer Store) are considered essential, cannabis stores are considered non-essential.

Non-essential retailers limited to curbside pick-up and delivery, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Personal care services are closed.

Indoor and outdoor dining are closed, but restaurants are allowed to offer take-out and delivery.

Shopping malls limited to limited curbside pick-up and delivery.

Big-box stores limited to in-person sales of grocery items, pet care supplies, household cleaning supplies, pharmaceutical items, health care items, and personal care items only.

Outdoor garden centres and plant nurseries can operate with a 25 per cent capacity limit between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Delivery from essential and non-essential stores is allowed between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Veterinary services and other businesses that provide pet services are allowed to remain open.

Banks are allowed to remain open.

Gatherings:

Indoor organized public events and social gatherings banned with anyone outside your household.

Members of one household and one other person who lives alone can create a social “bubble.”

Outdoor organized public events or social gatherings to a five-person maximum.

Indoor and outdoor dining banned. Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments can only operate by take-out, drive-through, and delivery.

Day camps are closed.

Exercise and outdoor activities:

Golf courses, tennis courts, basketball courts, BMX/skate parks, baseball diamonds, parks, sports fields are open with restrictions and physical distancing.

No team sports allowed. Personal fitness trainers are also prohibited.

Residents can workout outside, however outdoor exercise classes are banned.

Weddings and funerals: